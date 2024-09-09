Tinubu’s Cabinet Reshuffle Move Gains Ground

Barring last-minute change of decision, President Bola Tinubu is likely to dissolve his cabinet this week.

The dissolution, a top source close to the corridors of power told the Sunday Tribune, “is to pave the way for the injection of fresh minds that can bring the needed vitality to the cabinet.” The president, who just returned from China, is likely to leave for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that will take place in New York next week.

Explaining further, the source hinted that President Tinubu might execute the cabinet dissolution before leaving for the United States.

The president, it is said, is not unaware of the criticisms trailing some of the ministers and the complaints from the public over their performances and is ready to change that and improve the performance of his government.

He is said to be keeping the detail of the dissolution and those that will be exited to himself and trusted aides.

“President Tinubu is not satisfied with the performances of a number of his ministers and he is determined to show them the exit door,” the source disclosed, adding that the list of those that will replace the ministers to be axed is ready.

“On returning from UNGA, the president will reconstitute the cabinet,” said the source.

Asked if the resignation of the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, is part of the intended house-cleaning, the source said Ngelale’s exit has no connection with the cabinet shake-up.

It was gathered that a former minister in the Buhari government is likely to be one of the new candidates for ministerial positions.