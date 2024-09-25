Shocking : I Served My Sentence In A Rented Apartment Not Prison...Bobrisky

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky has alleged he never spent a single day at Ikoyi Prison after he was convicted for some financial offences by the EFCC

Bobrisky according to a viral video posted online by Social media influencer Verydarkman claimed he used his influence and connections to get the Comptroller General of Prison to give him the option of serving his prison term at a rented apartment in Lagos

According to Verydarkman , he paid his way through to make sure this happened

The video which was laced with voice notes of the crossdresser also made serious allegations against officers of the EFCC whom he accused of collecting the sum of N15m from him to drop the case of money Laundering against him

He also spoke about the involvement of a known artiste and his father whom he claimed have promised to make sure he is granted pardon

Watch video link here

https://www.facebook.com/share/W3EBV7B5jPsH2JvF/?mibextid=xfxF2i

