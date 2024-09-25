Revealed : Father Of Late Popular Islamic Singer Rukayat Gawat Has Been Missing For 12 Years ( See Her Last Post )

Popular Islamic Singer, Rukayat Gawat who passed away few days back and laid to rest at her Ijebu,Ayepe, Ogun State residence made a startling revelations few days before her demise

Rakayat Gawat known for her musical vibes while appearing on a TV programme recently seen by CKNNews revealed that her father has been missing for twelve years without any trace

According to her , " i was still nursing my new born baby then when i suddenly got a phone call that my dad had not returned home , i thought it was a joke , after a whole day, we reported the incident at a police station , but were asked to wait for a while that he may return , its been 12 years now and he has not returned "

It was because of this that i instituted an annual prayer for him during which i invite islamic clerics to preach and afterward i empower widows and other less privileged people " she concluded

This was her last post on her Instagram page before her demise

"Praising her dad, Rukayat wrote:

"You taught me the way of Islam and your humility is one of it kind. You stopped at nothing to make me happy and gave me all kind of support to make sure I attain the great height relentlessly because you had the believe in me that I would make it in life.

I still don't believe you are missing and I know someday you would return home hail and hearty." "I promise to keep up the good work and continue to make you proud.

Remember that I am patiently waiting for you safe return my dad,my hero and my everything," she added."