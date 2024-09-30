Police Arrest Man Who Climbed High Tension Mast Vowing To Commit Suicide Except Tinubu Resigns In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command on Saturday night rescued and arrested a young man who climbed a 33kv high tension pole in the Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area headquarters insisting that President Bola Tinubu must resign before he would come down.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguruje said on Sunday evening that the man, who police kept his name secret, was rescued on Saturday night, and is in custody in the state capital.

“The command is going to parade the man today (Monday) for attempting a suicide, You know attempting to commit a suicide is a criminal offence under our constitution, so we are going to charge him to court, “ he said.

Nguruje told our correspondent that it is the constitutional duty of the police to protect lives and property and that when any individual wants to take his life, he will face the full wrath of the law.

Several calls made to the PPRO to disclose the name of the man, but he promised to do so without releasing the name at the time this report was filed.

On Friday morning, the market day of Mayo Belwa, the young man climbed the 33kv high tension along the Yola-Jalingo highway, insisting that he would not come down until the President vacated the presidential villa.

Adamawa State Police Command engaged the services of the locals in the area who finally convinced the man to come down on Saturday night.





When our correspondent visited the police headquarters on Sunday evening, it gathered that the young man was in protective custody in the Criminal Investigating Department of the Adamawa Police Command.







