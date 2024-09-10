Police Arrest Man For N1.5m Bribe To Get Shi’ites Member Released

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested a man, Alhaji Shuaibu Shugaba Dass, suspected to be a member of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) known as Shi’ites for allegedly attempting to bribe police officers with a sum of N1.5 million cash in order to secure the release of one of its members, Abdulkareem Ahmed, who is in custody.

CP Benneth Igweh, FCT Police Commissioner, who was speaking with newsmen while parading the suspect at the command in Abuja, on Monday, said the suspect, who resides at Durumi 1 of Abuja, was arrested on September, 5, 2024 around 2pm.