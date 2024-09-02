PDP Summons Nyesom Wike Over Anti Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party has summoned the former Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily.

Abdullahi stated that Wike had been summoned in a letter to appear before the Tom Ikimi-led PDP disciplinary committee set up by the party’s National Working Committee.

He said, “Three weeks ago, we put up two committees in place, that of reconciliation and disciplinary, and Nyesom Wike is one of the persons to face the disciplinary committee, which is headed by elder statesman Chief Tom Ikimi.

“The disciplinary committee will look into issues of anti-party activities. We’ve been receiving petitions regarding anti-party activities or sabotaging the party throughout the primary, leading to where we are now. These petitions against Wike and other party members have been aggregated and sent to the committee.

“Some party members even felt that Wike shouldn’t have gotten to this level still as a member of the PDP and they have been writing to the leadership.”

Speaking further, Abdullahi stated that the former Rivers state governor’s statement about “putting fire in their states” about PDP governors is wrong and unacceptable.

He added, “Wike should be able to manage his words carefully; that was a very disappointing remark. We weren’t expecting him to say that, and to be honest with you, we are not with him on that.”

Abdullahi stated this two days hours after Wike expressed his happiness serving in the Bola Tinubu administration, despite the criticisms and his threat against PDP governors supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Addressing party members on Saturday during the PDP Congress in Port Harcourt, Wike threatened to cause a political crisis in the states of any PDP governor who tried to interfere in the party’s affairs in the South-South state.

The FCT minister also stated that anyone who is angry with his position in Tinubu’s government should go and hug the transformer.



