PDP Chieftain Kidnapped In Oyo

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo, Chief Benedict Akika, has been kidnapped.

Akika was kidnapped by suspected gunmen at his Olorunda residence in Lagelu local government area on Wednesday night.

It was learnt that the gunmen who were armed with guns stormed his residence and threatened to shoot any of the occupants that might put up resistance.

A family source who preferred anonymity said that the victim was relaxing with his family when the gunmen struck

According to the source, “There was a sporadic gunshot which was aimed at scaring the residents and passersby.

“He was later whisked away to an unknown destination,”

Akika had, a few weeks ago, empowered the widows and the less privileged with work tools worth millions of naira at his Olorunda residence.

The incident has been confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso

According to him, investigation has commenced into the matter.