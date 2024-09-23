One Year After, Tinubu Yet To Appoint Ambassadors For 109 Foreign Missions

It’s been over a year that Nigeria has not named ambassadors in over a hundred diplomatic missions, which has raised concerns about the country’s position in the comity of nations

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and one of its largest economies, has now spent over 13 months without ambassadors in 109 diplomatic missions worldwide.

The diplomatic vacuum has raised serious concerns about the country’s standing in the global arena and its capacity to navigate the increasingly complex international relations.

For more than a year, Nigeria has lacked formal representation at the highest levels of diplomacy, leaving the country at a disadvantage in engaging with global partners.





Following President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration, a reassessment of foreign policy led to the recall of 83 ambassadors; both career and non-career from their posts in September 2023, but the subsequent appointment of replacements has yet to occur.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, had said the ambassadors served at the president’s behest in their host nations and that it was the President’s “prerogative to send or recall them from any country.”

The envoys were instructed to return to Nigeria by October 31, marking a shift in diplomatic strategy and suggesting that the government was looking to realign its foreign engagements to better serve national interests.





However, more than a year later, the anticipated appointments of new ambassadors have yet to materialise, creating a diplomatic vacuum that has left the country’s missions leaderless and its voice on the global stage weakened.

This prolonged diplomatic vacuum echoes the delays seen during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which took 17 to 20 months to establish ambassadorial positions.

The implications of this prolonged absence are far-reaching. At a time when global diplomacy is becoming more intricate, Nigeria finds itself without the ability to fully engage with other nations or participate in critical trade and security negotiations.

Ambassadors play an indispensable role in representing their country’s interests abroad, managing bilateral relations, and serving as key players in multilateral organisations. Their absence means missed opportunities and a weakening of Nigeria’s influence in global affairs.

While the Federal Government has made some progress by appointing 12 consuls-general and five chargés d’affaires to represent the country in 14 countries in April 2024, these appointments fall short of filling the gap.

Consuls-general and chargés d’affaires can handle routine administrative duties and oversee the day-to-day operations of an embassy, but they do not possess the authority or diplomatic weight to engage at the highest levels, such as with heads of state or critical international negotiations.

The absence of full ambassadors is a glaring omission at a time when Nigeria needs strong representation more than ever.





This diplomatic void is not just a procedural issue; it has real consequences for the nation’s global influence, its ability to secure international investments, and its role in shaping policies that affect the African continent and beyond.

On May 28, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the situation, citing a lack of funds as the primary reason for the delay in appointing new ambassadors.

Few days later, the MFA’s spokesperson, Amb. Eche Abu-Ode, said any new ambassadorial appointments will depend on budget allocations. “I guess the funds may be included in the supplementary budget, but for now, there is no clear way forward without funds,” Abu-Ode stated.

The admission highlights a troubling intersection between diplomacy and economics, with financial constraints halting Nigeria’s global engagement.

The issue of funding underscores deeper problems within Nigeria’s diplomatic apparatus. With no clear timeline for when the budgetary issues will be resolved, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is left in a holding pattern.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s international partners may interpret this prolonged inaction as a sign of instability or disinterest in global affairs.

This perception can be damaging, particularly for a country that relies on foreign investments and international partnerships to fuel its economic growth.





A senior official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who spoke anonymously, voiced concern over the lack of communication and direction from the government. “There is silence on the issue. Nobody knows what’s going on,” the official remarked.

Diplomats and foreign policy experts warn that Nigeria’s absence from the international stage could have long-term consequences for its reputation.

In diplomacy, perception is often as important as reality. A prolonged lack of ambassadors can signal disorganisation or instability in the global community. Such a perception risks alienating potential investors and partners, who may view the absence of leadership as a sign that Nigeria is disengaging from international affairs.

In a world where nations are vying for influence and economic partnerships, Nigeria’s inability to project its voice and defend its interests could result in missed opportunities for collaboration, trade, and investment. Each day that passes without ambassadors in place represents another lost opportunity to advance Nigeria’s national interests on the global stage.

Many within Nigeria’s diplomatic community are calling for immediate reforms to address the country’s diplomatic challenges.

A retired Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, Ogbole Amedu-Ode, voiced his concerns over the prolonged absence of ambassadors.

“That diplomatic missions are without substantive heads for a short period is widely acceptable. But their absence over a year leaves so much to be desired, especially against the backdrop of the Ministry’s funding challenges,” he said.





Amedu-Obe’s concerns reflect the broader sentiment within the country’s foreign service, where the lack of principal envoys is seen as damaging to the country’s international reputation.

Similarly, a retired Consul to Cameroon and Delegate to the World Expo and Economic Development Centre in Paris, Amb. Rasheed Akinkuolie echoed the need for reform.

“It is not the best option not to have resident ambassadors at post. Chargés d’affaires may not be able to relate with host governments at the highest level, which includes heads of state. A chargé d’affaires can generally only relate with foreign ministries and other officials,” Akinkuolie explained.

He also expressed concern that host governments might begin to question why Nigeria has not replaced its recalled ambassadors, potentially seeing the prolonged absence as a sign of instability.

He noted that diplomatic missions should be funded from dedicated dollar accounts at the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure steady financial support for operations abroad. He also emphasised the need for a more streamlined process in deploying ambassadors, suggesting that the MFA could benefit from a Minister of State, drawn from among retired diplomats, to help manage the workload.

He urged the government to prioritise ambassadorial appointments and ensure that Nigeria’s missions abroad are properly funded and staffed.

“The minister is overburdened and overworked. The MFA urgently needs a Minister of State, who should be drawn from among retired Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry or Ambassadors. This will help sort out the grey areas, which may be preventing the swift posting of Ambassadors.





“Diplomatic missions should be funded from a dollar account, dedicated for the purpose at the CBN while running the ministry at home should be in the local currency,” the retired ambassador noted.

An economist, Shadrach Israel stressed the importance of ambassadors not just in diplomatic but also in economic matters.

“A lot of people see the ambassadorial position as political rather than economical. The truth is that if there are no ambassadors in a country, the area of economic gains might be affected.

“For instance, looking at the trade negotiations, if there is no ambassador in a particular country, the president or elected officials in that country might not have who to negotiate with which is a disadvantage to the ambassador’s country.

“For Nigerians who have businesses in other countries, they need the Nigerian ambassadors to protect them as well,” the economist stated.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the need for robust diplomatic representation has never been more critical. Nigeria’s prolonged absence from the global diplomatic scene is now threatening to undermine its standing in international organisations, its ability to influence global policy, and its attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment.

Tinubu’s foreign policy overhaul may have been well-intentioned, aimed at realigning Nigeria’s diplomatic focus and strengthening its global position. However, the government’s failure to swiftly appoint new ambassadors has left the country in a diplomatic vacuum that it can no longer afford. The longer Nigeria remains without ambassadors, the more it risks being sidelined in key international discussions and negotiations.

Restoring the country’s diplomatic presence must now be a top priority for the government.

Each day that passes without ambassadors represents another missed opportunity to advance Nigeria’s interests on the global stage.

With the clock ticking, the FG must act decisively to restore its ambassadors and reclaim its voice in international diplomacy.

Punch



