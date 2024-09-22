Obaseki Had No Business In INEC’s Office .. Okpebholo’s Running Mate

Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dennis Idahosa, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki had no business at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor walked into the office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC) at about 3.30am on Sunday.

While the governor was there, Idahosa led protesters to the INEC office, demanding that the governor leave the premises.

He said: “Obaseki must come out. He is not supposed to be here. He is not an INEC staff. Nigeria Police should not compromise.”

The protesters tried to gain entrance into INEC premises but they were prevented by armed security operatives.

However, they banged the gate repeatedly while shouting on top of their voices.

Speaking with journalists, National Secretary of APC, Surajudeen Basiru, described Obaseki’s action as abuse of office.

Basiru said: “Obaseki is not a candidate. He has no reason to be here, the governor’s action as abuse of office.”

The governor was led out of INEC premises at about 4.45 am.







