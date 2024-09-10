Notorious Lagos Land Grabber Declares War On Police

A suspected land speculator in Lagos State, aka ‘Ibile’, in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, has allegedly declared war on the police.

The middle-aged man was seen on tick-tock lamenting his tribulations in the hands of the police alleging that some officers wanted to extort N150 million from him for the Inspector General of Police, over a land matter in his area.

He also alleged that some police officers from Zone 2, Command, Onikan, Lagos, wrongly accused him of kidnapping, gun running and killing after which they declared him wanted on social media without inviting him to defend himself.

Recall that the police its Special Police Gazatte Bulletin CR:3000/ZN.2/DFA/MTU/TM3./VOL had declared him wanted.

According to him, “They have been extorting us for a long time. Everybody wants to milk Ibile, I will not pay police one kobo again because I have resolved to go to court.

“Nobody will pay you one kobo again since you people don’t have respect for the rule of law.

That your warrant of arrest will be challenged with genuine order from Federal High Court to show the magistrate court you got the warrant from that whatever you came back to do in that property, you are infringing that court order.

“Did IGP send you to go and violate law? Did he send you to go and negotiate land? I am on the road at Ibeju-Lekki. If there is anything I have done wrong, why can’t you write me? Where is the invitation? The only thing you kept on saying was that the IGP wants me to come to his house with N150million when the officer was calling me.





“All the police officers claim to be investigating different cases while one of them is the negotiator, and he claims to be close to the IGP. They claimed that if I bring the money, all the problems I have with the police will be resolved. What problem do I have with the police? I don’t have any problem with either the police or IGP. I did not bribe anybody close to the IGP. They should stop causing confusion, IGP did not send you people to go and collect money from me. Declaring me wanted was just to de-market and assassinate my character,” he stated on social media.

Debunking his claims, police sources intimated that the claims were borne out of his imagination, stating that he was declared wanted after all efforts to invite him to answer to allegations against him in a petition failed.

According to the sources, “We were acting on a petition against him, but when we invited him, he failed to report. All efforts we made for him to report failed. Rather, he dared our men to step into Ibeju-Lekki and see trouble. It is on record that he and his thugs manhandled some policemen that earlier went to Ibeju-Leki to investigate a reported case of land grabbing and threats to life by him.

“Hence, he was declared wanted through the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Force Criminal Investigations Department. After that, he resorted to threatening the police on the internet, boasting that he could not be arrested. He also claimed that he has about 41 armed policemen guarding him and moves around every time with about four of them.”

It was learned that earlier, the suspect had a bloody encounter with many land owners, including the popular Oni-Orisan family, whose matriarch, Chief Dupe Oni-Orisan Damazio was manhandled after her alleged kidnap over land dispute.

The family had petitioned police authorities stating, “We are bringing the criminal activities of a land grabber, to your attention because on July 22, 2024, our family head was severely beaten by Ibile.”

According to the family, the suspect blocked the road with his thugs and hoodlums, causing great inconvenience to road users and kidnapped the family head, Chief Damazio, including another family member, Mr. Adeniji Adele, to an unknown location.

“He has become notorious as a land grabber in the area, terrorizing land owners and dispossessing them of their land.”



