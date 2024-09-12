Nigerians Will Vote Out Tinubu In 2027 ..Ex APC National Vice Chairman

A former National Vice Chairman, North-West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, says just as the military was booted out of power over 25 years ago, Nigerians will vote out President Bola Tinubu come 2027.

Lukman, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, said the security situation in Nigeria and the economy has worsened in the last 15 months under Tinubu.

He said the APC has failed Nigerians and does not deserve to be re-elected in the 2027 general elections, adding that the ruling party at the state level produced emperors as governors.

Lukman said, “This country cannot continue like this. What I know is that something will have to give. Whether that act of giving will produce something that will correct all the mess around is what I am pushing.

“I guarantee you and I am confident (that) the same way we were able to get military out of power, we are going to correct the current mess.

“We are going to get to a situation where we have a functional political party, and APC and President Asiwaju (Tinubu) will be defeated in 2027, and we will produce leaders that will be servants to citizens, not leaders that are emperors.”

The former Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) of the ruling APC said Tinubu, ex-Lagos governor, is a beneficiary of the committed support of some democrats to building democracy and should do better than he is currently doing.

Lukman said should Tinubu retrace his steps and do the right things, he would apologise to him and support his administration.



