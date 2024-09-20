Nigeria Technically Bankrupt...Gov Obaseki

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that Nigeria is technically bankrupt

Obaseki also stated the Federal Government is “stuck in the past”, insisting that Nigeria would not move forward without restructuring.

The governor made this statement when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Governor Obaseki had a few days ago stated that the Edo governorship poll is a do or die affair which attracted a lot of criticisms, especially from the opposition parties.

He, however, clarified his statement, maintaining that the election is a do or die affair because Edo people will be doomed if the APC takes over the state.

“It’s a do or die affair because if they do, we die. The level of impunity, the level of recklessness we see in the opposition party, if they take over Edo state, finished – that is the end,” Obaseki said.

The Governor said he does not regret making the do or die statement due to the impunity that has been displayed by the APC ahead of the election.

He alleged that the opposition party has perfected plans to ring the election in their favour on Saturday but said that the people of the state would resist them.