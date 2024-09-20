More Revelations How " Runs Girl " Escaped Death In Abuja Hotel .. Suspect's Identity Unveiled





The Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has explained how its eagle-eyed operatives saved a so-called “runs girl” from a suspected internet fraudster, otherwise known as “Yahoo boy”.

The boy, Joseph Efe, 30, who is a party from Edo and Ondo states was arrested on Wednesday by NSCDC operatives while trying to escape from Top View Hotel, Wuse, Zone 5, Abuja.

According to the FCT Commandant of the Corps, Dr Olusola Odumosu, Efe was arrested after coming out of the hotel premises allegedly to meet an accomplice, leaving his victim tied up in the hotel room.

“But for the eagle-eyed men of the NSCDC FCT Command who were at their sentry post, upon noticing Joseph’s suspicious movement stopped him but instead of stopping, the suspect took to his heels after sighting our gallant officers who chased him, caught him and was led back to his hotel room, where the naked girl was found tied hands and legs with semitransparent adhesive tape (Sellotape).

“The victim (names withheld) who hails from Abia State was immediately rescued from the situation where she has been stripped naked, bound, hands, feet and mouth.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a Yahoo boy and that he has not been collecting money from the out so he decided to hunt for young girls on a dating site called ‘coded runs’. He operates between Port Harcourt, Lagos, Benin and Abuja.

“The command’s investigation unit immediately swung into action. Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect, Mr Efe is a serial fraudster (yahoo) and a thief, who specialises in luring ladies onto dating sites one of which is ‘’Coded runs’ into hotel rooms with the intent of robbing them of their phones and making withdrawals from his victim’s bank accounts.

“Investigation also reveals that the suspect operates between Port Harcourt, Lagos, Benin and Abuja.

“The suspect arrived in Abuja from Lagos on the 17th of September, 2024 and checked into FAB by Top Rank Hotel adjacent old Federal Secretariat, Area 1.

His first victim on arrival in Abuja was another lady he invited to his hotel room but could not succeed in his evil act because the lady was able to put up some resistance. The noise attracted hotel staff at the said hotel, who came into his room. He succeeded in escaping from the scene due to poor handling of the situation by the hotel security.





“Upon his escape from FAB Hotel, he then proceeded to Top View Hotel where he checked in at about 2:30am on Wednesday, 18th September 2024. He invited his latest victim who arrived at about 9 am.

“He threatened her, putting fear in her and holding her by the throat, the frightened lady succumbed, she was stripped and bound hands, legs and mouth by the suspect. On checking the victim’s phone he discovered the lady had no money in her bank account, then took the victim’s android phone and left the hotel room”.

Odumosu said. the video in circulation on this incident was not shot by the operatives of the NSCDC, as the Command only became aware of its existence after it went viral on social media.

Responding to a press statement by the Police demanding a transfer of the suspect to its custody, Dr Odumosu the NSCDC is duty-bound and empowered to do due diligence before taking necessary steps towards prosecuting or handing over a suspect as the case may be to any relevant sister agency.

“After our preliminary investigation, the suspect and the victim will be handed over to the relevant agency for any further necessary action”, he declared.

“The command wants to use this medium to warn all hotel owners to be more vigilant, they should do more to protect their guests and hotel facilities and ensure their premises are not used as a place to perpetuate crime.

“Let me also caution all young ladies also known as ‘runs girls’ to desist from such acts that will endanger their lives but rather engage in legitimate businesses to earn a living”, he cautioned.

The NSCDC boss also revealed that the Command arrested a suspected vandal of armoured cables, Usman Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was arrested while vandalizing armoured cables from a transformer at the Nuclear Technology Centre, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission premises in Big Sheda Village, Kwali Area Council by men of the Anti-Vandal unit who were acting on a tip-off.

Others who were arrested for vandalism in the area are one Dan Abu, Theophilus Oche from Okpokwu LGA, Benue State Danladi Auwal from Bagwai LGA, Kano State and Ado Alqasim from Bichi LGA, Kano State.





“They were caught with vandalized air-conditioner and cables suspected to have been vandalized at the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council NERDC, Big Sheda”



