LG Poll Primary: PDP Clears Ex LG Chairman Wale Adedayo

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, on Tuesday, cleared the former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, to participate in the party’s primaries for chairmanship aspirants scheduled for Saturday

This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Afolabi Orekoya on Wednesday.

Orekoya said, “Hundreds of aspirants from the 236 Wards and 20 Local Governments of Ogun State obtained the party’s nomination forms and were screened for eligibility to contest in the Local Government Elections coming up in November.

“Among the aspirants screened at the Party Secretariat in Abeokuta was the former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Chief Wale Adedayo who is recontesting for the Chairmanship position in Ijebu East Local Government’.

“The party has scheduled Thursday, 5th, and Saturday, 7th September as respective dates for the Councillorship and Chairmanship Primary Elections across the 236 Wards and 20 LGs.

“The members of the party should go out peacefully for the primaries in their various wards to elect the councilors and chairmanship candidates of their choice”.

It would be recalled that the journalist turned politician was the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress until his impeachment in August last year after accusing Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting N10.8bn local government fund.

The state government had however vehemently denied the allegations of Adedayo describing it as baseless.



