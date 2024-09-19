Iwuanyanwu Burial Fixed For November 1

The remains of elder statesman and President General of the pan-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, have been slated for burial on November 1.

Chairman of the burial committee, Senator Ben Obi, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Flanked by the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb. Okey Emuchay, and burial sub-committee chairmen, Senator Osita Izunaso, Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd) and others, Senator Obi said there will be a series of activities culminating into the actual burial.

He said: “Our message today is to convey the dates for the burial of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Lagos day of tributes, Wednesday 16th October 2024 at Eko Hotels and Convention Centre.

“Abuja Day of Tributes Friday 18th October, 2024 at the National Ecumenical Centre.

“Enugu Day of tributes, Saturday 26th October with a brief stop at Ohanaeze headquarters, 7 Parkland GRA Enugu while the main event will hold at the Okpara Square.

“Owerri Service of Songs Tuesday 29th October 2024. Commendation Service on 1st November in Owerri and Imo day of burial on Friday, 1st November 2024.

“Further details will be communicated in due course.”

Asked whether the late newspaper publisher had regrets about his inability to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and ensure the realization of a restructure federation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo scribe said Chief Iwuanyanwu died a fulfilled man because he never shies away from doing his best in the circumstance.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu and I visited Kanu in jail and I think that was his last official assignment before his demise.

“Prior to that, he had never missed any opportunity to call for the release of Kanu.

“On restructuring, he never minced his words on equity, fairness and justice and he knew that he couldn’t do it alone.

“So he operated with the South South PANDEF, Middle Belt Forum and Afenifere. He asked for parity in the number of states in each geopolitical zones.

“We in Ohanaeze will continue to pursue these issues that were very dear to his heart and we want to give the assurances that we will not fail,” Obi said.

On whether the Federal Government would participate in the burial, Senator Obi said the committee will visit President Bola Tinubu to intimate him about the transition of the statesman and details of his burial.

“We will be visiting President Tinubu to formerly announce to him details of this transition and I am sure the President knows all that Chief Iwuanyanwu had done and he will do the needful,” he said.



