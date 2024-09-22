INEC To Begin Collation Of Edo Guber Results At 10am

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally announced time for the collation of results for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

INEC head office in Benin, Edo capital, is the main collation centre for the election.

There has been tension in the state over delay in the formal announcement of results.

In a statement issued by the commission, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, said collation would kick off by 10am.

He asked politicians to maintain peace and order, vowing that INEC will conduct the process transparently.

“This is to inform the general public, Political Stakeholders and observers that the Collation of results for the ongoing Edo State Governors Election will resume today (Sunday) 22nd September, 2024 at 10:00am.”

“The Collation process is being conducted transparently and in accordance with the extant laws and guidelines of the Independent National. Electoral Commission (INEC). We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the parties as we strive to ensure a credible and accurate outcome of this important Election.

“We urge all stakeholders to maintain peace and order as we conclude the collation process. INEC remains committed to delivering a free, fair and transparent Election in Edo State,” the statement said.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had stormed INEC office amid the delay in collation.

Accompanied by his security aides, the governor walked into the office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for a meeting that lasted for over an hour.

While the governor was in the REC’s office, some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) protested to the INEC office, saying it was improper for Obaseki to be meeting with INEC officials during the election.

The protest leader was later allowed to join the meeting which held behind closed doors.

Obaseki left INEC office around 4:45am, though his security personnel prevented journalists from speaking with him.

Meanwhile, the electoral umpire has uploaded results on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The report from the portal indicated that 4439 results out of 4,519 results have been uploaded on the IReV, a progress of over 96 percent.

It showed that Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC was leading in the Edo North Senatorial District, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, was ahead in Edo South Senatorial District.



