I Won’t Donate My Kidney, Liver To Be Loyal To Anybody ( Wike ) ..Gov Fubara

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has stated that he will not compromise his well-being or principles to demonstrate loyalty to anyone.

He made the remarks in the wake of the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Fubara who emphasised his commitment to standing on the side of what is right, even if he stands alone, stressed that he would not give his kidney or liver to anybody” as a testament of loyalty.

He said, “As a matter of fact, I belong to that school of thought, and if I am the only person that needs to stand on that side of right, I will stand there. I don’t need anybody to stand with me. I cannot give my kidney or liver to anybody, I won’t.”

Fubara made the assertion at the Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service organised as part of activities marking the 64th Independence Day Celebration of Nigeria at St. Paul’s Cathedral of the Anglican Communion at Garrison Junction in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

He added, “It is this same Fubara that is building a General Hospital, which I also included a Psychiatric Hospital because they will need it very soon.

So, tell them that what I did in one year is what they did in 8 years. It is only an empty container that makes noise.

If God has given you an opportunity, eat your plantain and keep quiet. God will continue to give us the strength to do the best for our people, without fear.”



