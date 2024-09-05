I Regret Not Going Into Crimes..Nollywood Actor Afolayan

Renowned Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan has stirred controversy with a recent Instagram post expressing his regret for not engaging in internet fraud, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Nigeria.

In a statement shared on the social media platform, Afolayan voiced his disappointment with legitimate business ventures in Nigeria, suggesting they now seem futile in the current economic climate.

Speaking in Pidgin English, he admitted:

“All of the days wey dem dey talk about yahoo yahoo, na today I regret pass say I no do am. Legitimate hustling never felt super useless #aremuafolayan.”

Afolayan’s statements come in the wake of an outrageous increase in fuel prices by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which saw the price per litre surge from N617 to N897