How Police DIG Frank Mba Ordered Gov Obaseki Out Of INEC Office

Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Edo election, Frank Mba, was probably enraged by the visit of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin, on Sunday morning.

Accompanied by his security aides, Obaseki had walked into INEC office around 3am.

The governor headed for office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), where he held a closed door meeting.

While there, some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stormed INEC office in protest.

Among the protesters were Ajibola Basiru, National Secretary of the APC, and Dennis Idahosa, running mate to Senator Monday Okpebholo, governorship candidate of the APC.

On his part, Idahosa said: “Obaseki must come out. He is not supposed to be here. He is not an INEC staff. Nigeria Police should not compromise.”

The protesters tried to gain entrance into INEC premises but they were prevented by armed security operatives.

However, they banged the gate repeatedly while shouting on top of their voices.

Speaking with journalists, National Secretary of APC, Surajudeen Basiru, described Obaseki’s action as abuse of office.

Basiru said: “Obaseki is not a candidate. He has no reason to be here, the governor’s action as abuse of office.”

CKNNews reports that amid the brewing tension, DIG Mba walked into the INEC office and asked the governor to leave.

Obaseki, who was not paying full attention, had his focus elsewhere, making the senior police office to go tough.

“Please, leave here!” he ordered before policemen escorted Obaseki out of INEC premises.

However, moments after the governor left, INEC announced that collation of election results would commence at 10am.

It is unclear if the collation was the main issue discussed at the meeting.