Heroic Feat : Customs Officer Drowns While Rescuing Flood Victims In Maiduguri

A Nigerian Customs Officer Ibrahim M. also known as Chocho has died.

He tragically lost his life according to reports reaching CKNNews while attempting to save flood victims on Lagos Street, Maiduguri , Borno State during the week

The flood which was caused by the collapsed of a dam has claimed over 30 lives

Over One million residents have also been displaced and now residing at IDP camps in various parts of the State

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to pay tribute to a man whom they described as a hero

They've also asked the Federal to immortalize him





He was the Hero!!