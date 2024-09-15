Gunmen Kill Enugu State’s Ogbete Market Chairman, Stephen Aniagu

Tragedy struck in Enugu on Saturday night as gunmen suspected to be assassins murdered the Chairman of the Ogbete Main Market Traders' Association (OMMATA), Mr. Stephen Aniagu.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at Moses Ogbodo Junction near Topland Market in the Amaechi suburb of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State around 7 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, Aniagu was likely heading home after the market closed when he was attacked. His body was riddled with bullets and his car was missing.

A source described the incident as unfortunate and asked whether Enugu State has returned to the old days of killing without accountability.

The source said: "We heard gunshots and ran for safety. When we emerged from hiding, we found his lifeless body on the ground riddled with bullets."

The motive behind the killing is yet to be determined.

Similarly, on April 26, 2023, the body of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dons Udeh, was in 9th Mile area after he was abducted inside the Enugu metropolis.

The mobile phone of Udeh, who was a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the 2023 general elections in Enugu State, was found in front of Ogui police station in Enugu metropolis.

Also, a Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for the Enugu East district, Chief Oyibo Chukwu was assassinated on 22 February 2023, at Amechi Awkunanaw while on his way home from a campaign tour in Agbani, Nkanu West.

The police blamed the killing on 'unknown gunmen' but his kinsmen rejected the police report, insisting the killing had a political undertone.

Till date, nobody has been held accountable for his gruesome murder.

Gunmen on January 19, 2022, gruesomely killed two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including the state youth leader, Kelvin Ezeoha.

The gunmen invaded a meeting being held by members of the party in Ward 3 Obeagu Awkunanaw around 6.30pm on that fateful day, killing the two party chieftains.

Unfortunately, the killers have yet to be brought to justice.



