Gov Soludo Sacks Information Commissioner

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has sacked his Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu over alleged non performance.

A source from the Government House said Soludo could no longer condone the alleged incompetence of Nwosu, having observed the dwindling image of the governor, especially as next year’s governorship election approaches.

“As I speak, Mr Paul Nwosu has packed his bag from the Ministry and we are just waiting for the sack to be officially announced”, he said.

Many people in Anambra State, including government officials, said the sack of Nwosu did not come as a surprise, adding that it was long overdue.

According to some journalists in Anambra State, for close to three years that Governor Soludo has been in office, the Commissioner never briefed reporters on government activities, or reacted to inquiries.

To them, Nwosu was the worst Commissioner for Information Anambra State had had since its creation.

It was gathered that Governor Soludo had already nominated Nwosu’s replacement who will soon be screened by the state House of Assembly.



