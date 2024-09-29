Gov Obaseki Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plans By Philip Shaibu To ‘invade’ Government House

The Edo State Government late Saturday, raised an alarm that the reinstated deputy governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu has perfected plans to invade the Edo State Government House on Monday, September 30, to enforce his purported reinstatement.

It said this planned action is even though a stay of execution appeal has been filed challenging Justice J. K. Omotosho’s ruling.

All efforts to reach Shaibu Saturday night were unsuccessful as his known three mobile lines were either switched off or not reachable.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Government, Crusoe Osagie, called on the Inspector General of Police and all well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on Shaibu to refrain from his devious plot as it is a clear recipe for chaos, given the fact that a policeman was killed the last time he attempted such action.

According to him, “We want to draw the attention of the Inspector General of Police to the intelligence we have gathered regarding a planned move by the erstwhile Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu to forcefully enter the Edo State Government House to purportedly enforce the ruling of Justice J. K. Omotosho.

“The stay of execution is still pending at the court of appeal and we appeal to the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the state does not descend to anarchy because of the ambition of one man. The last time Shaibu attempted to do this, it led to the death of a police officer. We believe that is one death too many and it is only wise for us to prevent a repeat of such.”

Osagie added that the government lawyers have written to the IGP and other stakeholders, highlighting the fact that “all actions relating to the Enforcement and/or execution of the judgement of Honourable Justice J. K. Omotosho in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/478/2024 be stayed pending the hearing and determination of the Motion for Stay of Execution/Injunction Pending Appeal so as not to foist a situation of helplessness on the Court of Appeal and render the Order nugatory in the case that the application is granted.”

He added that the appeal case raises special circumstances and substantial arguable grounds in respect of which the Court ought to grant the application as this will ensure that the plaintiff/respondent (Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu) does nothing to cause a breach of the peace or break down of law and order in Benin City and Edo State.







