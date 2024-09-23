Gov Obaseki Appeals For Calm Over Edo Gov Election Result

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has appealed to residents to remain calm over the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

INEC declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the keenly contested election in the South-South state.

Okpebholo, 54, secured 291,667 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 247,274 and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) who came a distant third in the race with 22,761 votes.

Reacting in a statement, Obaseki, who said the election was marred with disregard to processes and rule of law, urged aggrieved persons to explore the legal options to express their reactions.

The statement reads, “In the last few months, the various political parties have embarked on very rigorous campaigns to sell their respective candidates for the office of governor to the people of Edo State in an exercise which came to a climax yesterday with the gubernatorial election.

“The attractive thing about democracy is the power it bestows on the people to choose who governs them. Therefore, when this power is blatantly seized from the people, it is not just a tragedy, but a travesty of democracy.

“Regrettably, the outcome of the September 21st governorship election appears to have daunted the spirit of many Edo people who feel powerless in the face of the brute force of the institutions that are supposed to protect them. It is therefore understandable that many people feel sad and aggrieved.

“But in the midst of this despair, I am urging all my fellow Edo citizens to maintain calm and not resort to violence and destruction of property in spite of this provocation.

“Peace and justice will always win at the end and this is my prescription to all the good people of Edo State who feel vexed and violated at this time.

“Clearly, it is obvious to the least discerning, the amount of impunity and reckless disregard for processes and law that was displayed in this gubernatorial election

“In a democracy, there are safeguards for addressing grievances, and we hope that those affected will seek resolution for this blatant disregard of law and process.

“With this in mind, I implore all Edo people to go about their lawful businesses and rest assured of the commitment of our government to your wellbeing and security.”