Gov Mbah Visits Veteran Musician Mike Ejeagha, Rename Road After Him

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah has commissioned four newly constructed and reconstructed roads in Abakpa Nike, Enugu metropolis. Among these is the Mike Ejeagha Crescent, where the music legend resides, and the adjacent, popular Obinagu Road, which he renamed in Ejeagha’s honor.

The other roads inaugurated were Texaco Bus Stop-Ifo Road and Nkpor Street.

During this event, Mbah visited Ejeagha at his home and announced that the government would assume full responsibility for the music legend’s upkeep, describing him as a “living legend.”

“Recall that when you gave us your mandate, we told you that you had fulfilled your part of the deal, and now the burden lies on us to fulfill our end of the social contract.

“We also pledged that all the roads in Enugu’s urban areas would be paved.

“Last year, we awarded contracts for 71 urban and 10 rural roads. While those 71 urban roads have since been completed, some of the roads we are commissioning today are not part of that initial group.

“During the construction and reconstruction of those 71 roads, we identified several other roads that were not included initially and needed urgent attention.

“Today, we are commissioning four significant roads. However, one road stands out—the road leading to the home of one of our great legends and icons.

“We have always said that Enugu State is the home of legends—not just sporting legends, but also music icons. One such icon is Mike Ejeagha, whose folk songs have brought memories of our past into our lives. He reminds us of our rich heritage.

“When we speak of Enugu as being the hub of art and culture, it is Mike Ejeagha who has brought this city to that forefront. So, we are here to celebrate him while he is still with us.

“In his honor, this Obinagu Road, the entire stretch leading to his home, will now be known as Mike Ejeagha Road,” he stated.

Mbah emphasized that the roads commissioned mark only the beginning of a new chapter for road infrastructure across Enugu State.

“We want to assure residents of Abakpa and Enugu State that this is just the start. If you’ve been following our recent activities, we have awarded contracts for the construction of 141 roads and 20 rural roads, and Abakpa will certainly benefit.

“Soon, we will begin the dualization of Penocks Junction on the Enugu-Onitsha Road all the way to Opi-Nsukka. That contract has been awarded, and work will commence shortly.

“I assure you that our commitment to serve you with every fiber of our being will not waver. We will work tirelessly for you,” the governor concluded.

In earlier remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Gerald Otiji, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Development and Implementation assured the governor and residents that the roads were built with durability and user convenience in mind.

“The typical cross-section of Obinagu Road and Mike Ejeagha Crescent includes a 300 to 600mm-thick sub-grade, a 150mm-thick sub-base, a 150 mm-thick stone base course, a 50mm-thick asphalt wearing course, and reinforced concrete drainage and culverts measuring 600 by 600 to 900 by 900,” he stated.

Meanwhile, while receiving the governor at his residence, Ejeagha, speaking through his son, Emma Ejeagha, and daughter, Elizabeth Ugwu (nee Ejeagha), expressed that Mbah had honored him beyond his expectations.

“Previous governments made promises but nothing came of them. Mbah never promised us anything; we woke up to find heavy equipment all around. It felt like a dream to see brand new roads. Shortly after, Gwo gwo gwo ngwo began trending,” Emma Ejeagha noted.

Elated residents, who came out in large numbers, praised the governor for the new roads, acknowledging that this infrastructure would positively impact their businesses and lives.

Mbah also entertained the crowd with some Gwo gwo gwo ngwo dance steps, delighting the residents.