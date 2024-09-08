Gen Buratai Pays Condolence Visit To Yar'Adua Family

On Friday, 6 September, His Excellency, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd) CFR, Betara of Biu, Garkuwan Keffi, former Chief of Army Staff, and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Benin Republic, visited Katsina to extend his heartfelt condolences to the ‘Yar’adua family following the passing of their revered matriarch, Hajiya Habiba Dada Musa ‘Yar’adua.





Upon his arrival at the family home, General Buratai was warmly received by Distinguished Senator Abdulaziz Musa ‘Yar’adua, Matawallen Katsina, and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Alhaji Mustapha and Major General Abubakar Adamu (rtd). In a solemn moment, the General offered prayers for the repose of Hajiya Dada’s soul, asking for Allah’s continuous blessings and protection over the family and the enduring legacy she left behind.





General Buratai also spoke highly of the late Hajiya Dada, describing her as a mother anyone could wish for, whose legacy of strength, humility, and dedication to her family and community was nothing short of remarkable. He emphasized that her influence would be deeply missed by all who knew her and encouraged the family to take solace and pride in the indelible mark she left on Nigeria's history.





In response, Senator Abdulaziz Musa ‘Yar’adua expressed profound gratitude to General Buratai for his presence and kind words. He lauded the General as a true leader whose contributions to national development, peace, and security are beyond measure. The Senator also highlighted General Buratai's compassion and dedication to the welfare of troops, and veterans, both in service and after retirement.





General Buratai was accompanied on the condolence visit by Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, Honourable Alhaji Aminu Balele (Dan Arewa), and Alhaji Ibrahim Danfulani, Sadaukin Garkuwan Keffi, among others.