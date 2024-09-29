Five Worshipers Die After Taking " Local Holy Communion " In Ibadan Church

Five worshippers have been confirmed dead, while others are on admission at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, after they took part in a feast known in Yoruba parlance as ipese organised by an Ibadan-based white-garment church.

However, as of the time of filing this report on Saturday, about 50 of the worshippers had been discharged from the centre

It was gathered that the incident happened during a service held in the church last Sunday.

The feast otherwise known as ipese, as reliably informed, is part of the traditional events in conformity with the church’s doctrine.

A source in the church said that it has not been established medically whether the ipese was responsible for the death of the affected victims.

According to him, “I ate the prepared beans like every other member, including the victims and nothing happened to me.

“The incident was not all about ‘ipese’ as made to believe.

“The various organs of government, including the police, Directorate of State Services, (DSS), media organisations, World Health Organisation (WHO) have been to this place on a fact-finding mission.

“Their findings are yet to be made public, but I can tell you that it is not about ipese as being insinuated.

“It is true that some victims are still undergoing treatment at IDC Olodo.

“Also, there is no iota of truth in the rumour that the church premises have been put under lock and key.

“The Shepherd-in-Charge has been attending to visitors since morning. He is taking his test. You (our correspondent) can’t see him now unless you come tomorrow during the service.”

Also, a senior medical staff at IDC Olodo, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident.

He said 50 of the victims that were rushed to the IDC have been treated and discharged.

According to him, “Some of the affected persons were brought to the centre for treatment. As of today (Saturday), 50 of them have been discharged while others are still on admission.

“The state commissioner for health is likely to address the press on the incident next week.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident.

According to him, “Investigation is ongoing on the matter.”