Five Police Officers Die In Kano Accident

byCKN NEWS -
The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the death of five officers following a ghastly motor accident along the Zaria-Kano road in the early hours of Tuesday (today).

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

He said the accident occurred at Karfi village in Kura Local Government while the officers were returning to Kano from an official assignment.

“The accident occurred at Karfi, a few kilometres to Kano and five of the officers died as a result of the accident while 11 others sustained injuries,” he said.

According to him, eleven other officers who sustained various degrees of injuries were currently receiving medical treatment in one of the hospitals in Kano.

It was gathered that the vehicle in which the police officers were travelling had a head-on collision with a trailer in the village.

Five officers died on the spot while 11 others who sustained various injuries were rushed to Murtala Mohammad Specialist Hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention.

