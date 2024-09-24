Female Soldier Who Accused Army Colonel Of Sexual Harassment Discharged From Army

Authorities of the Nigerian Army, on Tuesday announced that it has discharged a female soldier, Private Ruth Ogunleye, who accused a senior officer, Colonel I.B Abdulkareem, of sexual harassment.

Army specifically said the female soldier was eased out of the service on medical ground after the conclusion of its probe, adding that by discharging her, she’s entitled to pension and all other benefits for life.

CKNNews reports that Ogunleye had in January this year on her TikTok page via @Ogunleyeruthsavage1 accused Col. IB Abdulkareem, Col. G.S Ogor, and Brig. Gen. I.B Solebo, of making her life unbearable.

She particularly said Abdulkareem made repeated attempts to assault her, administered injections against her will, forcibly removed her from her residence, and confined her in a psychiatric hospital for several months for turning down his sexual advances.

Following the allegations, the ministry of Women Affairs waded into the matter and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tarooed Lagbaja, subsequently ordered a thorough investigation.

Giving an update about the matter at Army headquarters, the spokesman of the land forces, Onyema Nwachukwu, explained that the senior officer did not commit the offence levelled against him by Ogunleye.

Nwachukwu, a Major-General, stressed that the conclusion was arrived at after an exhaustive review of the facts, testimonies and evidence presented during the investigations carried out.

“Upon receipt of her initial complaint, which included allegations of sexual harassment, the Nigerian Army took immediate action. The matter was referred to the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police, tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the veracity of her claims.

“The investigation was conducted in line with established protocols, with every effort made to ensure a fair and impartial process. It is crucial to assert that the Nigerian Army, in its bid to ensure justice and transparency, conducted an exhaustive review of the facts, testimonies and evidence presented.

“The investigation concluded that Colonel IB Abdulkareem did not commit the offence of sexual harassment as alleged by Ex-Private Ruth Ogunleye. The findings were definitive and based on an objective evaluation of the available information,” the senior military officer said.

The army spokesman said Ogunleye had been recommended for discharge on medical grounds since 2022, but the Nigerian Army, being sympathetic to giving her the best medical treatment possible, stabilised her before discharging her into the wider society.

He added, “Hence, while the Army was addressing the allegations of sexual harassment, further concerns about Ruth Ogunleye’s conduct came to light. Her behaviour, both online and offline, raised questions about her worsening mental health and emotional stability.”

Onyema stated that medical reports after an evaluation at the National Hospital in Abuja showed that Ogunleye was suffering from a condition that made her medically vulnerable.

He said, “Consequently, the Nigerian Army referred Ex-Pte Ruth Ogunleye for medical evaluation at the National Hospital in Abuja, following earlier assessments made by the Nigerian Army Medical Corps that suggested potential mental health concerns.

“This decision was taken to safeguard her well-being and to ensure that any action taken by the Nigerian Army was informed by a comprehensive understanding of her condition as advised by trained professionals.

“The medical evaluation confirmed that Ruth Ogunleye was suffering from a condition that made her medically vulnerable.”

Nwachukwu also noted that based on her medical condition, the service has shelved its decision to take disciplinary actions against Ogunleye, adding that she was instead boarded and discharged from service.

The army spokesman said, “In light of this, the Army, while fully capable of proceeding with disciplinary action for her acts of indiscipline and misconduct, opted to exercise compassion and leniency.

“Based on the medical report from the National Hospital and the advice of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps, the decision was made to shelve any disciplinary procedures that could have been brought against her.

“Instead, the Army prioritized her health, understanding that she was in no position to continue with military service. She was subsequently boarded and discharged from service.”

Onyema further said Ogunleye, though not entitled to a pension, was discharged with a 50 per cent monthly pension for life, among other benefits.

He said, “Further to this, though Ex-private Ruth did not serve up to pensionable years of service (10 years), she has nonetheless been discharged from the Nigerian Army with a 50 per cent disability claim, meaning she will receive a 50 per cent monthly pension for life.

“She has also been paid her Terminal Leave Allowance and Terminal Packing Allowance, as well as her contributions to the Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme and Benevolent Fund.

“The payments were made on 14 August 2024 into her FCMB account. Her Security Debarment Allowance for the period she served (5 years 54 days) has also been paid. The decision for her discharge was reached following her rejection of an offer of medical treatment either from the National Hospital or the Nigerian Army.”