Enugu Govt Stop Controversial Industrial Gas Emission Levy

The Enugu State Government has clarified its stance regarding reports on the collection of industrial gas emission levies by consultants to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

This clarification was made in a public notice signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, and was released to the press on Wednesday.

The government emphasized that the exercise had been suspended as of August 29, 2024, and the consultancy agreement was terminated immediately.

It dismissed as false the media reports claiming that it had introduced fines for the use of renewable energy sources like solar power.

On the contrary, the government reiterated that its legislative and policy initiatives support all renewable and green energy sources, which are environmentally friendly.

Governor Peter Mbah also ordered a full refund of any levies that had been collected, noting that the consultants had overstepped their authority.

While the Ministry of Environment acted within its legal powers under the Enugu State Environmental and Climate Protection Law, 2024—specifically Section 4 (2), Section 124, and Section 125, which cover the enforcement of environmental laws and prescribe fines for harmful gaseous emissions—the government acknowledged that the levies and enforcement actions were premature.

The necessary groundwork and infrastructure for such measures are still being developed.

“Recent reports have highlighted the collection of levies on alternative energy sources by consultants engaged by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

“After reviewing the matter, he directed the immediate cessation of this levy collection process and the termination of the consultancy effective Thursday, August 29, 2024.

“Furthermore, the governor has directed that any levies that have already been collected must be refunded to the payers without delay.

“While it is important to note that the Environmental and Climate Protection Law of Enugu State empowers the Ministry to enforce regulations aimed at reducing emissions of toxic gases, the necessary groundwork for the full implementation of these provisions is not yet complete.

“The government is currently in the process of developing a comprehensive climate policy, which will outline a balanced framework for promoting business and industrial activities while fostering clean innovation and sustainable practices across the state.

“However, while the Governor Mbah Administration remains committed to protecting the environment and addressing environmental pollution, it is equally committed to doing so in a way that ensures fairness, transparency, and regard to proper regulatory preparation,” the SSG stated.



