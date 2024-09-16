Edo 2024: Non-Indigenes In Ovia Throw Weight Behind Ighodalo

Barely six days to the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the non-indigenous people in Ovia North East and South West Local Government Areas, under the aegis of Edo State Non-Indigenous Forum, have thrown their weight behind the candidacy of Dr Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming election.





At two separate Town Hall Meetings held in Okada and Iguobazuwa on Monday, the forum made up of various ethnic groups, including Hausa/Fulani of the Arewa stock, Ndigbo, Yoruba, Urhobo and other groups from Kogi state, warmly received Ighodalo, his wife and other members of his team. They subsequently pledged their total support to him with a promise to vote massively for the PDP on Saturday.

At the Okada meeting, Hon. E. O Efosa, who spoke first, relayed the message of The Esama of Benin, Chief Sir Gabriel Igbinedion, to the people. According to him, the Esama charged the people to vote for the PDP because “he doesn’t know any other party than the PDP.”

Hon Efosa also narrated the position of former two term governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, to the people. He declared that the former governor has asked the people to go out on Saturday and vote massively for the PDP candidate.

Addressing the people, Ighodalo thanked them for the support they have shown him so far and also for the large turnout. He declared that the Saturday election in Edo State would be a time to choose between good and bad, light and darkness, moving forward or going backwards. He highlighted the social economic crisis that have befallen the country as a result of the poor managerial acumen of the party in power at the Centre but opposition here, the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

“On Saturday we are going to make a very important decision in the life of Edo State. We will be deciding between moving forward or backwards, progress or retrogression or backward. We will be deciding between light and darkness and between good and evil.

“In choosing your leader, you must ask for the track records of the individuals. Give your vote to the person who can lead you well. I assure you good governance. Osarodion and myself will work tirelessly for you. We will be accessible and will not disappoint you.”

He told the people that outgoing Governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki, has done well and they are going to build on it.

He took time to thank various ethnic groups that came out to receive them, praying that God will bless them.

He also charged the people to come out en-masse, saying “the opposition party don't have anything to offer but to rig election and that is why we must stand our ground to defend our votes.”

Ighodalo equally thanked Chief Igbinedion and prayed to God to give good health

Also speaking, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, wife of the candidate, charge the women on the need to come out on Saturday and vote. She also urged them to defend their votes.

Lucy Omagbon, former chairman, Ovia North East Local Government Area Council, thanked the PDP governorship candidate, his wife and other team members for coming and prayed that God will grant them journey mercies back home.

The team was welcomed to Iguobazuwa, the administrative headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area venue of the meeting by Hon. Harrison Omagbon.

The Baale Of Ogunwale community, Chief Aderemi Ogunwale, who spoke on behalf of the Yoruba community/farmers, thanked the PDP governorship candidate for finding time to go and see them. He said they will not trade good product for bad product that is not marketable.

He assured the governorship candidate of their votes and assured that they will defend their votes. He also took time to enumerate the qualities of Ighodalo ranging from his time as board chairman of various multinational companies to being chairman of Alaghodaro Summit.





He told the people that Ighodalo is the best for Edo State and urged the people to vote and defend their votes. He also urged them not to be afraid or be intimidated by federal might as they are protected.

In his speech, Ighodalo commended the people for their support and promised good governance, women development and empowerment, agricultural development, accessibility to funds for small-medium-scale-enterprises. Ighodalo asserted that for Edo to move forward, the people must vote in their best to avoid retrogression.

Some of the leader present at the event were Senator Elder Ehigie Uzamere, former senator Edo Central senatorial district; Hon. Harrison Omagbon, PDP vice chairman Ovia South West Local Government Area; Hon. Ethan Uzamere, Commissioner for Roads and Bridges; Hon. Destiny Enabulele, former Ovia South West Local Government Council chairman and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Presiding Pastor of Ther Trinity Church, Lagos, amongst others.