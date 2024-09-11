Edo 2024: NANS Endorses Ighodalo For Governor

In a significant development just 10 days to the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANs) has endorsed Dr Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

NANS Zone B, made up of all students across all campuses in the 11 states of the South East and South-South, announced the endorsement and readiness to work for the victory of Ighodalo on Wednesday at a press conference held at Imaguero Girls College, Benin City, saying he is the most prepared and qualified in terms of competence, capacity and character for the job.

Addressing invited guests, members of the press and students of other higher institutions, Comrade Isaac Izogie Ogie, Deputy Coordinator, NANS Zone B, who read from a prepared text, said, "Today is a historic day for us as leaders of the student movement in Edo state, as today we get to speak our minds openly on the forth coming Edo State Governorship election.

As you all know, it has been asserted by knowledgeable authorities that at times of fundamental changes anyone or group who sit on the fence is either a coward, traitor or both. NANS and their members are neither of the above.

"Arising from the this, and after due consultation with relevant stakeholders of our Great Association and have X-rayed the candidates of various political parties seeking for election, NANS Zone B has resolved to unanimously throw our support to the candidacy of Dr. Asuen Ighodalo and Barr . Osarodion a of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He hinged the decision on the manifesto of Ighodalo aptly christened "The Pathway to Prosperity for All". He said, "This decision is sequel to the proposal/manifesto of the above named candidate/running mate in education from primary to tertiary level and their willingness to uplift the welfare of Nigerian students residing in Edo State beyond its present state.

"We are also satisfied with their manifesto in economy, agriculture, health, infrastructure, youth development, sports etc. To this end we urge all Nigerian students in Edo State to vote for the Asuen Ighodalo/Osarodion Ogie ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party represented by the umbrella in the ballot paper."

He promised to continue to act as a bridge between the students and the leaders after they've been sworn into office.

"I assure you that we (NANS) will be a bridge between you students and these leaders when they have been elected so as to bring the dividends of democracy to you all. While we pray for a violent free election we pray for journey mercies to all who have journeyed from far and near.," he concluded.