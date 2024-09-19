Edo 2024: Ighodalo Storms Esan South East, Gets Heroic 2elcome In Ewhohimi, Hosts PDP Leaders

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21, governorship election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, on Wednesday got a heroic welcome from a huge enthusiastic crowd in his Ewhohimi community, Esan South East Local Government Area where he hosted elders and leaders of the party from Ewhohimi, Ewhossa and Ewatto at his country home in Okaigben Quarters. It was the beginning of whole day campaign tour of the local council area, where he assured them that they will be proud of him and his deputy.

In his welcome address, Hon Peter Aguele, immediate past executive chairman of the council, thanked the people for what he called the “hard work” they've been doing and the unity within the party. He, however, challenged them to double their efforts because “the last lap is about the election and I beg us all so that we enter the election with same unity and win the election.”

Among those present were Sir Prince Lewis Osobase, a PDP leader and former House of Representatives; Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Kalu Adaze; Chief Dr. Aghughu Adolphus, a former Auditor-General of the Federation.

Former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, who accompanied Ighodalo on the trip, challenged the mammoth crowd to give all the needed support to make sure that the governor comes from their community because of the innumerable gains and advantages that it will confer on them. He further charged the people to defend their votes.

“On Saturday no one should go to the farm or market. Don’t be too tired, no matter what, because when you win you will have governor and development will come. You all must go back to canvass for Saturday election,” he stated.

An obviously excited Ighodalo thanked the people for the massive show of love, declaring that he is sure of 100 percent votes from Ewhohimi. He assured the people that when he becomes governor, the dynamics of the community would change as a lot of development would naturally follow his emergence as governor. He referred to his friend, Senator Imoke, whose emergence as governor of Cross River changed the face of Etigidi, his town. He said the place is like a little London now and that Ewhohimi, Ewatto and Ewossa, must not make any mistake because it is the governor that has the power not a senator.

He later proceeded to the Palace of the Onojie of Ewatto Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Osagie Ikhumwen 1.

Addressing the Onojie, Ighodalo said he deemed it a necessity to pay the courtesy visit because “my father has been very supportive all along in this journey. So, today as we run through Esan South East, we must come and thank you. So, thank you sir for the support,” he said.

Responding the Onojie gave him royal blessing, saying “Go and celebrate. God has made you victorious.”

From the palace of the Onojie, Ighodalo in company of his wife and others, headed for Ubiaja where he met with women groups and widows and promised special packages for them when he becomes governor. He promised to support them the way their husbands would have done and formulate policies that will uplift them.

From Ubiaja, the campaign trail headed for Ugboha to the waiting arms of a huge enthusiastic crowd.

Among the leaders at Ugboha were Elder Hon. Austin Giuwa; Hon. Sergius Ogun, former House of Representative member Esan North East and South East; Sen. Elder Odion Ugbesia; Akhare Ugbesia, Mr. Sunny Giuwa, all ward chairmen, unit leaders amongst others.

Pastor Agbonmarele said, “In 1979 when Ambrose campaign in Ugboha, 1983 Ogbemudia did same and they both won. Today Ighodalo is here to campaign and victory is sure. God has given us victory and so shall it be.” He told the people that, “come Saturday the umbrella is the party to vote for and even when it rains, we will all come out en-masse and vote.” All the other leaders encouraged the crowd to go out on Saturday and vote PDP.

Imoke again advised the people to be fully prepared and resolute to defend their votes. He said the APC is not popular and all they are interested in is to rig and create problems. He charged the people not to be afraid but to be united, saying “Esan and Edo State needs a better governor with capacity and competence and Asue Ighodalo has the track records. He is the best for the job”

Addressing the gathering, Ighodalo assured that the people will be proud of him and his running mate, Barr Osarodion Ogie. “We will not disappoint you. We will make you proud. We will work very hard for you all.” Mrs Ighodalo encouraged the women to wake up early, prepare food for the children and go out and vote and protect their votes. Ighodalo and his entourage then visited the Onojie of Ugboha, HRM Stephen Odijie Ukato. The royal father blessed him and assured him that, “we are 100 percent with you.”