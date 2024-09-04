DSS Spokesman Afunanya Redeployed After 10 Years

The Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Department of State Services (DSS) National Headquarters, Abuja, Peter Afunanya, has been redeployed.

Afunanya made this known to reporters in a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, September 4.

He did not say where his next deployment would be.

He expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve the country as the spokesman of the covert security outfit for the past 10 years.

Afunanya expressed his commitment to the Service and the country as he pledged to always do his best in whatever capacity he is chosen to serve.

He said he would continue to carry out his duty in service to the country with “love, loyalty, honour, and glory.”

The newly appointed Director General of the Department of State Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, assumed office last week with a pledge to refocus the Service towards covertness and study silence

The new DG also pledged commitment to surmounting challenges confronting Nigeria’s economic, political, and security environments.



