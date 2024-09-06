Dbanj Gave Me N10m Without Asking Me For Sex..Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa says koko master Dbanj is the only man that has given her money without asking her for sex 

Toke made the revelation in a viral video on social media during a chanced meeting with the music star

According to her few years back , during her book launch , Dbanj requested for her account number and sent her N10m 

" He just sent me N10m , unlike other people he didn't ask me for sex , i just love him "

Dbanj expressed his surprise at what she said , claiming that he couldn't even remember the incident 

Many respondents to the post also acknowledged Dbanj's large heart in the past 


