Damage Control: Bobrisky Backtracks On Allegations Made Against EFCC, Prisons

After a backlash from his allegations against the EFCC and other agencies on what transpired when he bagged a six months imprisonment, Bobrisky has come out to deny his allegations

It will be recalled that popular social media influencer Verydarkman had posted some voice notes by Bobrisky where he claimed offering N15m bribe to EFCC officers

He also claimed that he was allowed to serve his jail term in a private home in Lagos amongsts other allegations

But in a twist , Bobrisky took to his social page on Wednesday to deny such allegations claiming it was fake voice notes

This was his latest post on the matter

" Imagine believing someone that came out publicly to tell us that you paid hàcker to track someone's phone which is against the law can be desperate to do anything at this point. I didn't give EFCC any money, I made a mistake typo in writeup "



