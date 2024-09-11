Court Sentences American Businessman To 74 Years For $1.6m Fraud In Lagos

An American businessman, Marco Antonio Ramirez, has been found guilty and sentenced to 74 years in prison following charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Nigeria.

Ramirez was convicted of defrauding investors of $1.2 million in a visa scam and $368,698.24 in a separate fraud case. Justice Mojisola Dada found that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ramirez was initially arraigned on a 12-count charge and later re-arraigned on a 16-count charge on June 24, 2022. The EFCC alleged that Ramirez, along with his companies, USA Now LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, was involved in an alleged $1,235,000 EB-5 visa scam.

The defendants were accused of obtaining money from investors as processing fees for their investments in USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, promising them eligibility for the issuance of a USA Green Card under the Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) United States of America Investor Programme. However, it was alleged that Ramirez failed to fulfill this promise.

During the trial, the prosecution presented documentary evidence and witnesses to prove the allegations. Ramirez pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case faced several adjournments before the final addresses were adopted, and the judge delivered the verdict.

Ramirez was found guilty on multiple counts of obtaining money by false pretense and stealing in relation to the visa scam. In a separate amended charge, he was found guilty of an alleged $368,698.24 fraud. The court sentenced him to various terms of imprisonment on the different counts of the charges.