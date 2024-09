A young couple identified as Mr and Mrs George Orabel has reportedly died of an Inverter Battery Explosion in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

According to report, the duo died leaving a-3-year-old son behind. Their son was said to be in the care of his grand mother when the incident happened leading to his exception.

The deceased young lady by name, Chioma we learnt was a younger sister to the popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Patoranking .