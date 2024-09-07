Nigerian Nurses In UK, US Forced Back Home As FG Shutdown Verification Portal

The sudden deactivation of the verification portal by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria in February has plunged countless Nigerian nurses and midwives working abroad into turmoil.

Currently, healthcare workers are encountering hurdles in renewing their licences and meeting the regulatory requirements set by international bodies.

Already, some nurses without the necessary verification from the NMCN find themselves in violation of visa conditions and employment laws, resulting in legal consequences.

It was gathered that many nurses abroad, including United Kingdom and United States, had been forced to return to the country over the issue.

Among them is a nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid being ridiculed.

He recalled how he was thrilled to join the UK Trust, a prestigious healthcare organisation, to contribute his skills to the country’s medical community after moving from Nigeria in September 2023.

His hope was, however, dashed when the council deactivated the verification portal.

He claimed to have completed a series of exams and navigated the complex process of document checks, and all that remained was to get his pin as a registered nurse from the verification portal.

Desperate to resolve the issue, he said he reached out to the NMCN, hoping for assistance. However the council’s policy prevented any further verification on the closed portal.

The UK Trust, bound by its policies, reportedly terminated his employment due to his inability to meet the certification criteria.

He said, “The situation is not only saddening but also suicidal. My career is stagnated because the portal is closed. I’m in Nigeria now. I have gone to the nursing council on several occasions to tell them that even if they should write a letter of good standing and send it to them, they would be happy to acknowledge it. But my efforts were futile.

“Meanwhile, the court case against the council regarding the verification process has been withdrawn, but the portal remains closed. This is a matter that has affected even many people who refused to speak up at that time. In the next few weeks, the number of nurses who will return to this country to either commit suicide or start afresh will be many.”

Voicing her concerns, a worried Nigerian nurse based in the UK, who identified herself only as Ovie, said without completing her verification, she would be unable to become a registered nurse, lamenting that this had created uncertainty about her future.

“I am a registered nurse from Nigeria, and I moved to the UK in February this year to pursue a nursing top-up programme to become a UK-registered nurse. My initial plan was to complete my verification process while studying so that I could work as a part-time nurse to pay tuition fees and support myself.

“Unfortunately, just before I arrived, the NMCN suspended the verification for nurses, which has prevented me from pursuing my registration.

“What initially seemed like a temporary maintenance issue has turned into months of uncertainty, with no clear timeline for when the verification process will resume. This has made it challenging to navigate my studies, future career plans, and overall stay in the UK.

“The ongoing suspension of the verification process has significant implications for me. Without completing my verification, I am unable to become a registered nurse in the UK, which limits my employment opportunities and affects my ability to support myself financially. This has created uncertainty about my future as I approach the end of my studies,” she explained.

The nurse lamented that she risked deportation due to the delay in her verification.

She said, “My student visa will expire soon, and without the ability to work as a nurse, I am at risk of having to return to Nigeria or seek alternative means to remain in the UK.”

Another nurse, who also spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of intimidation, said her passion for nursing led her to the UK, but the journey did not proceed as smoothly as she hoped. She is also faced with the same hurdle—closure of the verification portal.

The closure meant she could not schedule her CBT, and without it, she was stuck in limbo.

“I travelled to the UK last year (not as a registered nurse) and passed my English test this January. I have not been able to write a Computer-Based Test to proceed to other things due to the closure of the verification portal,” she said.

A nurse based in Saudi Arabia, identified as Hannah, said she travelled to the country in 2023 to practise as a nurse, but her future had become uncertain.

She said that the weight of the situation was taking a toll on her.

As the looming threat of deportation casts a dark shadow over her life, Hannah said she is in a state of frustration and despair.

NANNM reacts

Speaking on the matter, President of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Michael Nnachi, said the group had engaged the government on several demands, including the reopening of the portal.

He noted that a committee was recently formed to review ongoing discussions.