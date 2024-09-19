CBN Reconstitutes Board Of Directors Of Keystone Bank

A statement by the Keystone Bank indicated that Lady Ada Chukwudozie has been appointed as the new board chairman.





Five other non-executive directors appointed are: Abdul-Rahman Esene, Mrs. Fola Akande, Akintola Olusoji, Obijiaku Samuel, and Senator Farouk Bello.

The CBN also named two new executive directors, Ladi Oluwole and Abubakar Bello.

Chukwudozie, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s corporate sector, brings nearly three decades of experience in business strategy, management, and administration.

Her expertise cuts across multiple industries, including De-Endy Industrial Company Limited, Dozzy Group, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, and Vogue Afrique Magazine.

Esene, with over 43 years of experience in banking, investment management, and corporate finance, has held leadership roles in major institutions such as Fidelity Bank, Afrinvest, and Global Arbitrage International Inc





Keystone Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Hassan Imam, expressed confidence in the new board members, stating that their wealth of experience would play a crucial role in the bank’s continued repositioning and growth.







