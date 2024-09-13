Breaking : Wanted Drug Baron Behind 4 Cocaine Shipments To Saudi Arabia, Qatar Arrested

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have taken into custody a wanted drug baron, Alhaji Suleiman Ganiu Aremu (a.k.a Barryshine) two years after coming under the radar of the anti-narcotics Agency.

Suleiman who is the Managing Director/CEO of Barryshine Suleiman Nigeria Ltd came under the Agency’s watchlist over his alleged role in four foiled attempts to export cocaine to Saudi Arabia and Qatar through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos between 2022 and 2024.

His name first featured on November 13, 2022, when a female passenger on Qatar airlines flight to Saudi Arabia, Alhaja Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika was arrested at the MMIA in possession of 400 grams of cocaine, which was concealed inside female footwears.

Investigation later revealed that one Abdullahi Olarenwaju Ramon, who is a brother to Suleiman hired the arrested drug courier. Further facts emerged that the flight tickets and other travel expenses of the suspect were sourced by Alhaji Suleiman Ganiu Aremu.

A few days after the arrest of Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika, another drug mule, Lawal Lateef Oyenuga was also arrested on November 24, 2022, with the same quantity of cocaine, 400 grams, concealed in male footwears while going to the same destination, Saudi Arabia.

The suspect, Lawal Lateef Oyenuga confessed that one Wasiu Sanni Gbolahan (a.k.a Teacher) who was later arrested and convicted by the court, hired him for Suleiman. Lawal further alleged that Wasiu Gbolahan linked him up with the baron through one Igbono, who was later unveiled through investigation as Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye (a.k.a Igbono, Murphy, Femi Iwaya, Ade Iwaya, Baba Eje and Ejeoto)

While investigation of the two cases subsisted and the manhunt for the baron was ongoing, two drug mules were arrested at the MMIA on June 21, 2024 on their way to Doha, Qatar. One of the suspects who was later identified as Aikhomoun Daniel (a.k.a Oladapo Olanrewaju) expelled in observation custody a total of 90 pellets of cocaine, weighing 1.022kg, which he ingested, while the second suspect, Ayigoro Waheed Omobolaji excreted 60 wraps of cocaine with a total weight of 662 grams.

Further investigation later revealed that the two arrested couriers, Aikhomoun Daniel and Ayigoro Waheed Omobolaji were recruited by the same Igbono who works for the baron and featured in 2022 during the arrest of Ajesegiri Kehinde Sidika and Lawal Lateef Oyenuga. Financial investigation conducted by the Agency also linked the baron Suleiman to the arrested suspects and two of his associates who recruit traffickers for him: Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye and Olanrewaju Abdullahi Ramon, both currently at large.





As a result, the Agency blocked the bank accounts linked to members of the cartel after which Suleiman was eventually taken into custody on August 26, 2024 for further investigation.

In his statements, Suleiman claimed he is into property development and hotel management while he lives in Lagos and Paris, France. He also stated that he runs another business that deals in cloths with his wife at Balogun market, Lagos Island, adding that his regular visits to Saudi Arabia was to perform lesser hajj. He said he holds the traditional title of Akeweje of Yaba (Youth Leader of Yaba Land). Already, some properties traced to Suleiman include: two houses at 63 and 72 Queens Street, Ebute-Meta and his Barryshine hotel at 95 Freeman street, Yaba, Lagos.

Meanwhile, Justice Dipeolu Deinde Isaac of the Federal High Court, Lagos has granted an application by the NDLEA for the extension of the detention of the drug kingpin Suleiman for 30 days and to declare his two associates: Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye and Olanrewaju Abdullahi Ramon, both currently at large, wanted.

Ruling on the motion ex-parte in suit number: FHC/L/MISC/555/24, Justice Dipeolu said

“an order is hereby made declaring one Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye a.ka 'Igbono', 'Murphy', 'Femi Iwaya', 'Ade Iwaya', 'Baba Eje', 'Ejeoto' wanted who is presently at large for his involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu (a.k.a Barryshine).”

The judge also ruled that “an order is hereby made declaring one Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulahi wanted who is presently at large for his involvement in the drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu Ganiu (a.k.a Baryshine) with respect to the arrest of Ajisegiri Kehinde Sidika who was arrested at MMIA Ikeja-Lagos during outward clearance of Qatar Airways flight to Saudi Arabia with 400 grams of cocaine concealed in foot wears.”

Reacting to the development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) commended the officers and men of the MMIA Strategic Command for the painstaking two years investigation that culminated in the conviction of three traffickers and the eventual arrest of the kingpin behind the cartel. He said this demonstrates that the long arm of the law will always get whoever is involved in the criminal trade no matter how long it takes.