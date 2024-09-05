Breaking : Olympics Runner Rebecca Cheptegei Dies After Being Set on Fire By Boyfriend

Rebecca Cheptegei, a marathon runner who competed for Uganda at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has died days after she was set on fire by her boyfriend.

Cheptegei, 33, was left fighting for her life in hospital for burns on 75 per cent of her body following a disagreement with her boyfriend outside their house on Monday 2 September, police said.

The head of the Uganda’s Olympics committee confirmed her death on Thursday in a post on Twitter/X.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence,” a further post from the Uganda athletics federation said.

“As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace.”

Cheptegei was receiving treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city in Kenya, where she trained.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander, Jeremiah ole Kosiom, said that Cheptegei’s boyfriend bought a jerry can of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze.

Ndiema also sustained burn wounds, although they are less severe, and is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the many athletic training centres in the county.

A report filed by the local authorities stated that Cheptegei and her boyfriend were heard fighting over the land where the house was built before the fire started.

An investigation into Cheptegei’s death is underway.

Cheptegei, who finished 44th in the Paris Olympics marathon, is the latest victim of attacks on female athletes in Keyna.

In 2021, Agnes Tirop, a two-time bronze medallist over 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships, was found dead with stab wounds following an alleged attack from her husband.

In 2022, Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee Mutua was found dead with a postmortem report stating that she was strangled.

Tirop’s husband is facing murder charges, which he denies, while Mutua’s boyfriend was identified as the main suspect and police are still searching for him.

Donald Rukare, president of Uganda Olympics Committee, said in a post on X: “We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei following a vicious attack by her boyfriend.

“May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure. "