Breaking: Katsina State Governor's Office Gutted By Fire

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

An early morning fire has razed the red chamber of Katsina Government House.

The chamber is attached to the governor’s office, where the governor meets important personalities.

Details are sketchy regarding the cause of the fire and the level of damage as at the time of this report.

It was gathered that Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was in Funtua attending a zonal town hall meeting when the calamity struck.

He was there to engage with the population on their needs and aspirations.


More Details later….



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال