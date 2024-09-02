Breaking: Katsina State Governor's Office Gutted By Fire

An early morning fire has razed the red chamber of Katsina Government House.

The chamber is attached to the governor’s office, where the governor meets important personalities.

Details are sketchy regarding the cause of the fire and the level of damage as at the time of this report.

It was gathered that Governor Dikko Umaru Radda was in Funtua attending a zonal town hall meeting when the calamity struck.

He was there to engage with the population on their needs and aspirations.





More Details later….








