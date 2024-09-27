Breaking : Domestic Violence: Nigerian Man Stabs Wife To Death In USA ( Watch Video Of His Arrest )

A Nigerian man living in the United States of America has killed his wife

Hassan ( Surname Unknown) seen in a circulating video on social media confirmed killing his wife with a hammer and also stabbing her to death

In the video , policemen were seen storming their home after receiving a call from the residence, the suspect who was seen sprawling on the floor claimed he was first attacked by the wife who pushed him on the staircase

He claimed to have managed to climb back upstairs and used the knife and hammer to kill

He could not explain further in the 59 seconds video on what must have led to the faceoff between him and his wife

The ugly incident CKNNews gathered occured on the 26th of September 2024 in one of the US cities

Watch video of his arrest



