Breaking: Bandits Attack Soldiers, Seize Two Armoured Tanks ( Video )

A viral video has also surfaced, showing bandits seizing a Nigerian Army Mine-Resistant Armored Personnel Carrier (MRAP).

Recent reports indicate that bandits have been invading villages in Sokoto and Zamfara states, abducting scores of people, and killing those who fail to pay ransom.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Director of Media and Public Relations for the Ministry of Defence, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, Matawalle expressed deep concern over the activities of terrorists and bandits terrorizing Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States.

The minister condemned the situation where criminal bandits circulated videos of a Nigerian military armored vehicle stuck in a waterlogged area.

The vehicle was left behind after officers were ordered to withdraw to avoid an ambush. The incident occurred in Kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Following this, the Minister of State directed the Chief of Defence Staff and other military leaders to relocate to Sokoto, the headquarters of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) for Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states, as part of an intensified effort by the Federal Government to eliminate banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in the North West.

“This strategic move underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in the region. While in the North West, they will supervise operations and ensure that Bello Turji and his bandit gang are eliminated,” the statement reads.

Matawalle emphasized that the continued circulation of videos showing Nigerian military vehicles in the hands of bandits is unacceptable, especially given the support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has provided to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by banditry and terrorism in the North West, and Matawalle assured that all necessary resources would be deployed to eradicate these criminal elements and restore peace to the affected communities.

“We must act decisively against these terrorists to allow our people to live freely. The time is up for these bandits and terrorists as increased and consistent operations will weaken all their bases,” Matawalle stated.

He called on the Armed Forces of Nigeria to intensify efforts to flush out the bandits and terrorists, assuring the people of Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, and Kebbi states, as well as the entire North West region, that security forces would leave no stone unturned until peace is restored.

“I will be on the ground in the North West with the CDS and other military chiefs, leading our brave men and women in uniform,” Matawalle said.

He also urged the people of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces. The minister reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians, emphasizing that the security and well-being of the people remain the government’s top priority.

Video of Armoured Tank Seizure

Video Of Bandits Burning The Armoured Tanks

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_XmRYdI88B/?igsh=aXljOTBvaGlzazNj

