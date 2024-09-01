Boko Haram Abduct Several School Pupils In Yobe

In an act of terrorism, suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack on Faudiya School, situated in the Geidam LGA of Yobe State.

This educational institution, affiliated with the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), a prominent Shia sect in the country, was tragically transformed into a scene of unspeakable carnage.

According to report, the assailants descended upon the Hausari quarters in Geidam LGA at the unholy hour of 3:44 am on Friday. Under the cover of darkness, the terrorists exploited the vulnerability of their victims, who were sleeping.

It was gathered that the gunmen struck while the students were deep in sleep, rendering them defenceless against the sudden and deadly onslaught.

As at the time of this report, it could not be ascertained how many students were abducted 

Security agents and the State government have not spoken on the incident 

 

National Daily 



