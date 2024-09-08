Barreness Accusation : Gov Obaseki's Wife Replies Oshiomhole ..It'll Happen At God's Time

Edo State first lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki has replied Senator Adams Oshiomhole over his mockery of her as a childless woman, with a comfort to other women in her situation who she said had “experienced miscarriages, painful stillbirths, and evacuations of babies who died in her womb.”

CKNNews that Mrs Betsy Obaseki made the first open response to the childless assertion by Oshiomhole on Saturday during a Zoom meeting of Edo Women in the Diaspora.

Betsy Obaseki spoke in response to the assertion by Oshiomhole that she is childless and as such had no platform to talk about candidates in the Edo State governorship election not having wives.

Betsy Obaseki as such urged women without children not to think of themselves as barren given the fact that they have passed through conception, still birth and miscarriages.

Moreover, she said that they have also been productive in their contribution to society.

Betsy Obaseki said: “My words of comfort to you, like myself, who have conceived and experienced miscarriages, painful stillbirths, and evacuations of babies, who died in our wombs and as a result, have no children to show for the pain we have endured.

“You are not barren. I dare to call you fruitful.

“You and I are potential and proud mothers of children that will come in God’s time ( He's not God ) . Enjoy the life God has given you.

“Take your mind off your challenge, and before you know it, children will start coming.”

“Being fruitful is not limited to childbearing. It is about impacting lives and creating positive change in society. There is no point in feeling bad. Women can fulfill God’s purpose in many ways beyond motherhood,” she added.

Wife of the PDP governorship candidate, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, who was also at the meeting, expressed gratitude to the women for their participation in the meeting.

She pledged to perpetuate all of Betsy Obaseki’s initiatives for women and the girl child in Edo, should her husband be elected to office.

In her inaugural address, the founder of the group, Mrs. Adesuwa Obasohan, pledged her support for Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy, drawing parallels with the group’s previous support for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The assertion of barreness by Oshiomhole against Betsy Obaseki has in the past week raised serious eyebrows from political actors and other concerned stakeholders within and outside Edo State.