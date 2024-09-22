After Immense Pressure From Gov. Obaseki, Oborevwori, Others, INEC Postpones Collation Of Edo Result...PDP Campaign

After immense pressure from Governor Godwin Obaseki, his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori and other stakeholders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has decided to postpone the collation of results of the governorship election to 10 am on Sunday, September 22.

In a statement, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, announced the development in the early hours of the morning following increased pressure from the PDP for the umpire to stick to the dictates of the electoral law, siting an earlier decision to jettison collation procedures.

“This is to inform the general public, political stakeholders and observers that the collation of results for the ongoing Edo State Governorship election will resume today (Sunday) 22nd September, 2024 at 10.00am,” the REC said.

PDP supporters had stormed the State INEC office after the umpire had stopped collation in several local governments in Edo South and moved the exercise to the state party secretariat over supposed security concerns.

Governor Obaseki, his Delta counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori and other concerned stakeholders raised the alarm over skipping of the collation procedures, as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the PDP, Osarodion Ogie Esq., noted that collation was halted in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area and moved to the State INEC office with party agents restricted from accessing the collation exercise.