75 Die In Kaduna Accident, Zamfara Boat Mishap

Over 35 Muslims on their way to Samunaka in Kaduna State, to celebrate Maulud, died in a ghastly motor accident when the J5 bus conveying them had a head-on collision with an articulated vehicle near Samunaka, in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although the authorities were yet to react to the incident, one of the organisers of the Maulud celebration, Malam Abdullahi told journalists in an interview, yesterday, that the accident had disorganised their plans to celebrate the Maulud.

He said they had moved 35 other victims to a medical facility in nearby Plateau State, where they were receiving treatment.

He said another vehicle on their entourage also clashed with a motorbike, leaving some of the occupants dead and others sustaining various degrees of injury.

“I did the head count, there were about 70 people including women and children. It was a sad development. We’ve taken the injured to JUTH in Jos for medical attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Government has confirmed the death of 40 persons, following a boat mishap in the Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that a boat carrying 40 persons on Sunday capsized in the Bakin Kasuwa River of Uban Dawaki community.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Idris, who confirmed the incident, said the governor described the incident as a monumental disaster.

“We received the tragic report of a boat accident in Bakin Kasuwa River in Uban Dawaki ward, Gummi Local Government Area, resulting in the loss of over 40 lives.

“The governor has directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to embark on immediate rescue and recovery of the dead bodies.

“The governor also directed the agency to take immediate action to assess the extent of the accident and provide urgent assistance,” the statement said.

It added that the governor directed the Commissioner for Humanitarian and Relief Matters to provide immediate relief materials to the victims and their families.

“Governor Lawal also prays for the souls of the departed victims, grieved with their families, and assured of the state government’s commitment to prevent such occurrence in the future,” Idris added.

Recall that a flood disaster recently destroyed over 2000 houses, several farmlands and farm produce valued at millions of naira in the same council.



