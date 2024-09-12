100 Level Kogi Uni Student Strangled Young Girl In Lokoja, Dump Body ( Pictures, Video Link )

 A young girl has been murdered in cold blood in Lokoja , Kogi State according to report reaching CKNNews 

The video of her alleged killer is circulating on social media

Deborah ( surname unknown) was picked in Felele, Lokoja in front of blue gas station and lured to the back of NNPC, Felele where she was strangled!

The killer identified as Jeremiah from Kaduna state is a 100-level Biology student of Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Kogi State. 

Jeremiah was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police, Lokoja Command after thorough investigation 




He later took the officers to where he dumped the body

He couldn't give any reason for his action 

Further interrogation revealed that the young lady's vital parts were also missing 

He admitted killing the lady in his house before dragging her to where he dumped her body

Investigation is still ongoing 

Video link

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/EeiqAYB8b6i3Ffn2/?mibextid=xfxF2i

